McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Wade Alexander refused to put on clothes to come to his preliminary hearing after entering a not guilty plea for charges including kidnapping an adult and terroristic threatening.
The court attempted his preliminary hearing 10 days after his arrest, but the judge could not compel him to show up to court.
His next hearing has been set for one week on June 11 at 1 p.m. Detective Taylor is expected to appear.
Alexander's defense attorney John Straub says Alexander may have mental issues. He has communicated with a jail nurse for an assessment in order to see if they need to file a motion, but there are HIPAA concerns. He also says he has not been able to get Alexander on the phone.