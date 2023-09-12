CALVERT CITY, KY — The next WPSD Local 6 Super Shredder event will be held Thursday at the Lake Chem Community Federal Credit Union in Calvert City, Kentucky.
People can shred up to 50 pounds of personal documents thanks to our partner, Shred it. Documents will be accepted starting at 10 a.m. Thursday until 2 p.m. or until the shredder truck is full.
The credit union location is at 4822 U.S. 62. Organizers said participants should stay in their vehicles, and shredder volunteers will unload documents from their vehicles.
Participants are asked to enter the Lake Chem parking lot off of US 62 and exit onto Kentucky 95. Check out the traffic flow map below for more details.
