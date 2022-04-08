CARBONDALE, IL — In just two years, our area will be back in the path of totality. A total solar eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024.
The last time we experienced a total solar eclipse was Aug. 21, 2017.
"It's pretty unusual that we're going to see two total solar eclipses in a decade," said Bob Baer, a specialist with the SIU physics department and co-chair of the Eclipse Steering Committee. "Actually, solar eclipses are somewhat common. They happen about once every 18 months somewhere in the world. Totals are a little more rare, and they happen over water typically, so most people can't see them. The fact that we saw one in 2017 is pretty awesome in the first place, but to be able to see it from the same location in 2024 is just incredible."
There will be some big differences this year. In 2017, the peak length of time for totality was two minutes and 38 seconds.
"In 2024, we are seeing totality, or darkness, for about four minutes and nine seconds in Carbondale,” Baer explained. "It's about double the amount of time. The shadow on the ground is much bigger in 2024. It's almost twice the size. So you'll experience, it'll be a little darker. And more of the region is actually going to see the eclipse."
The period of the solar maximum, or maximum solar activity, happen at the same time as the 2024 eclipse. Ultimately, Baer said, that means more of the corona will be visible. The corona is the outermost part of the sun's atmosphere.
And of course, when viewing the eclipse, you'll need to take precautions. Baer said the American Astronomical Society is working to educate people about the importance of protecting their eyes.
"You have to wear the eclipse glasses if you're looking at the sun during the partial phases, or really anytime. We call them eclipse glasses; they're solar viewing glasses. You can look at the sun anytime with them," Baer said. "During totality, you actually take the glasses off because it's dark, and you look directly at the solar corona."
Thousands did during the 2017 total solar eclipse. Baer hopes the hype and excitement returns in 2024.
"You get a 360 degree sunset effect around you when you're in the shadow of the moon. You aren't going to notice that on TV. You aren't going to notice the temperature dropping during totality," Baer said.
To learn more about the 2024 total solar eclipse, click here.