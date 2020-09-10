NFL football kicks off Thursday night on Local 6. The Houston Texans will take on the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. Due to NBC Sports’ NFL coverage, Thursday night’s episode of Wheel of Fortune can be seen on WPSD Classic TV.
In addition to on-air NFL kickoff coverage on Local 6, NBC Sports will have live coverage online beginning at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT. Fans can catch all the action in high definition via NBC Sports online at NBCSports.com/Live, or through the NBC Sports app, which is available on the App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Click here to watch the Houston Texans vs. the Kansas City Chiefs live online starting at 6 p.m. Central Time. Viewers will not need to log in using their cable credentials to watch the livestream.
For "Wheel of Fortune" fans, here's how to find Classic TV:
Over-the-air:
WPSD 6.3
Cable:
Comcast (Greater Paducah Area) Ch. 233
Time Warner Cable (west KY and
northwest TN) Ch. 100
Ballard Rural Cable Ch. 2
West Kentucky Rural Cable Ch. 32
Mediacom (west KY) Ch. 310
Murray City Cable Ch. 7
Zito Media (west KY) Ch. 66
Mediacom (southern IL) Ch. 110
NewWave Cable (southern IL, southeast
MO, and northeast AR) Ch. 200
SEMO Communications (southeast MO)
Ch. 199
Charter (southeast MO) Ch. 127
Charter (northwest TN) Ch. 148
City of Poplar Bluff Cable Ch. 247
Dish Ch. 32
Spectrum Ch. 187