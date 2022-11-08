MIAMI (AP) — Nicole has strengthened to a tropical storm as it churns toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida’s Atlantic coastline.
A range of warnings and watches remained in place Tuesday throughout the region.
Nicole is expected to cross the Bahamas later Tuesday and strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Florida on Wednesday night or Thursday.
Many areas are still reeling from damage caused by Hurricane Ian, which struck in late September.
The hurricane center says Nicole's exact path remains uncertain.