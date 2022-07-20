PADUCAH — Crews will begin a night-time milling and paving project on Jackson St. in Paducah starting on July 21, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The KYTC reported the project will run along U.S. 45 from Lone Oak Road, extending northward through the Jackson Street viaduct near the Joe Clifton Drive intersection.
They say most of the work will be completed between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. to help minimize traffic disruptions.
The KYTC included the following schedule in their release:
Planned Road Work
|Date
|Planned work
|July 21 & 22
|Milling crew working along Jackson Street
|July 23, a.m.
|Electrical crew placing traffic signal loops along work zone
|July 25 & 26 p.m.
|Paving crew working along Jackson Street
|July 27 p.m.
|Work may continue if needed
The KYTC urges drivers to maintain caution in the area and be on the lookout for flaggers controlling alternating traffic flow in the work zone. They say some delays may be possible during movement of equipment.