(CNN) — The jury in the death penalty trial of Nikolas Cruz, 24, has reached a decision on whether to sentence the Parkland school shooter to death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The jury's recommendation is expected to be read in court at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder for the February 2018 shooting at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in which 14 students and three school staff members were killed, and 17 others were injured.

Jurors must be unanimous to recommend a death sentence under Florida law, or Cruz will receive a sentence of life in prison. If they recommend death, the ultimate decision on Cruz's sentence would go to Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer, who could choose to either follow the jury's guidance or sentence the gunman, now 24, to life in prison.