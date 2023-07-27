Work to check area highways for damage caused by last week's flash flooding continues in west Kentucky, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
Several state roads in Ballard, Graves and Hickman counties remain closed as of Thursday afternoon. For example, County Line Road in northwestern Graves County is closed at mile point 2.631 because of damaged asphalt and erosion on the approach to the Mayfield Creek Bridge. That's along KY 1820 near the Railroad Overpass between Higgenbottom Road and Cruse Lane.
KYTC District 1 says its engineers are working to create repair plans for nine areas where closures are in place and order materials to make those repairs.
The closure locations include:
Ballard County
KY 802/La Center Road is closed at the 6.7 mile marker due to a cross drain washout between Knight Road and Antioch Church Road.
KY 310/Turner Landing Road is closed at the 6 mile marker due to a culvert washout between Smokey Road and Graves Lane.
KY 473 is closed at the 2.5 mile marker due to two cross drains washed out between Mosstown Road and Buchanan Road.
KY 358/Hinkleville Road is closed near the 4 mile marker due to a damaged cross drain between Mosstown Road and Brooking Road.
Graves County
KY 408 is closed at the 0 to 1 mile marker due to a washout between KY 339 and the Graves County line with Carlisle County.
KY 945 is closed at the 1.14 mile marker due to a culvert washout.
KY 1820 is closed at the 2.631 mile point between KY 2151 and Cruse Lane due to damage to the asphalt approach near the Mayfield Creek Bridge. Signs and barricades are posted.
Hickman County
KY 1686 is closed from the 0 to the 2.7 due to a culvert washout between the Hickman County line with Graves County and KY 1748 - Signs Posted
KY 575 is closed at the 1.19 to the 2.43 mile marker due to a culvert washout between KY 1708 and KY 123. Signs and barricades are posted.