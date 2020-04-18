UPDATE (4/18/20 at 7:20) -- Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen confirms these new cases are all related to Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation center.
Coplen says the person who died because of COVID-19 was a resident, and everyone else who tested positive were either staff or residents of the nursing home.
Local 6 reported on the spike of COVID-19 cases in the nursing home on Friday.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY -- Nine more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Graves County.
The Graves County Health Department says there are now 50 confirmed cases in the county.
One of the new cases, a woman in her 90's, has died.
The other new cases include two people in their 60's, one person in their 70's, two people in their 80's and three people in their 90's. One patient is in isolation at the hospital, the remaining are in isolation at home.
The local health department is continuing to stress social distancing. Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.