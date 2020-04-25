JACKSON COUNTY, IL -- The Jackson County Health Department is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The health department says the nine new cases include a male in his 20's, three males in their 30's, two males and one female in their 40's, and one female and one male in their 50's.
The health department says all of the people were infected through contact with known COVID-19 cases, and are all isolation.
The health department says this brings the county total to 66 total COVID-19 cases, with seven deaths and 25 people released from isolation.
If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your healthcare provider or the Southern Illinois Healthcare 24-hour COVID-19 hotline at 1-844-988-7800.