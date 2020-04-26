McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- The Purchase District Health Department says there are six new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County, two new cases in Ballard County, and one new case in Carlisle County.
The six people in McCracken County tested positive on Saturday and include a 52-year-old female, two 63-year-old females, a 7-year-old female, a 57-year-old female, and a 33-year-old female.
The two people from Ballard County also tested positive on Saturday. They are a 69-year-old female and a 40-year-old female.
A 93-year-old male also tested positive on Saturday in Carlisle County.
The health department says all of the patients are in stable condition, and are self-quarantined at home.
This brings the total cases of the novel coronavirus to 44 in McCracken County, seven in Ballard County, two in Carlisle County, three in Hickman County, and one in Fulton County.
If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your healthcare provider for more advice or the Purchase District Health Department at 270-444-9631.
If you are worried, but otherwise healthy, you can go to kycovid19.ky.gov, or visit the Purchase District Health Department website at www.purchasehealth.org, or call the Ky COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725 for more information.