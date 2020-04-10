GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A ninth person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Graves County, the local health department announced Friday evening.
The case is a man in his 60s who is being treated in isolation in a hospital, the Graves County Health Department announced in a news release.
In the news release, local public health officials commended local government agencies, businesses and health care workers for their cooperation toward the goal of reducing novel coronavirus exposures in the community.
“In thinking about Easter and the gift that we have received, each of us can also give a gift to someone we may never meet just by social distancing!” Graves County Health Department Director Noel Coplen said in the news release.
Kentuckians who have questions about the coronavirus can call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.Graves County residents can call the Graves County Health Department at 270-247-3553 for information about COVID-19 as well.