Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Massac County in southern Illinois... McCracken County in western Kentucky... Northern Graves County in western Kentucky... * Until 415 PM CST. * At 329 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Karnak to near Clinton, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Metropolis and New Columbia around 340 PM CST. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Mayfield. This includes the following highways... Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 1 and 17. Interstate 24 in Illinois between Mile Markers 24 and 38. Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 17 and 34. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for southern Illinois...and western Kentucky. A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, if one is spotted, act quickly and move to a place of safety inside a sturdy structure such as a basement or small interior room. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for southern Illinois...and western Kentucky. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

TORNADO WATCH 41 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ALEXANDER FRANKLIN HAMILTON JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON MASSAC PERRY POPE PULASKI SALINE UNION WAYNE WILLIAMSON IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD MCCRACKEN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CAIRO, CARBONDALE, FAIRFIELD, GOLCONDA, HARRISBURG, HERRIN, JONESBORO, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, PADUCAH, PINCKNEYVILLE, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WICKLIFFE.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST /9 PM EST/ THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 8 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&