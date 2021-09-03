ELIZABETH, NJ (AP) — A New Jersey woman is describing the horror of watching flood waters inundate her neighborhood and hearing neighbors – including some now suspected to be among the dead – crying for help as remnants of Tropical Storm Ida hit the region.
The number of lives lost in the Northeast rose to 49 on Friday, and police have been going door to door in search of more possible victims.
Jennifer Vilchez is a resident of Elizabeth, where four people died in the remnants of Ida.
She and other residents are confronting a daunting cleanup, with rust-colored mud caked onto cars, clothing, grass and debris scattered around.
Vilchez says she's lived in the city for four decades and never saw such torrential flooding, not even during Superstorm Sandy.
Her yard features piles of debris and personal property destroyed by flood waters.
Among the items: at least a dozen trash bags of clothes and other household items, her car, which was flooded to its taillights and a washer and dryer.
Most harrowing, though, was the sound of her neighbors screaming for help as the water rose and spilled out of the banks of the Elizabeth River.
Still, Vilchez is thankful that she survived the floods together with her family, and that they have a habitable home.