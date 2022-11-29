PADUCAH — Don't have any cash in your wallet? You aren't the only one.
According to a Pew Research study published in October of 2022, roughly four in 10 Americans don't use cash on a weekly basis.
For nonprofits like the Salvation Army who rely heavily on donations, the tendency for people to leave cash behind could be having a major impact.
In 2019, the Salvation Army introduced QR cards to it's holiday donation signage. Now, donors wishing to give-back in-person at the organization's iconic Red Kettles can donate using Apple Pay, Google Pay, Paypal, Venmo, Text-to-Give, and more.
Donors can also give from the comfort of home by texting KETTLE to 91999 or — for Amazon Alexa users — saying "Alexa, donate to the Salvation Army."
How does it work? Red Kettles signs will now come equipped with smart chips and QR codes, allowing passerbys to "bump" their phones to make digital donations.
Lieutenant David Donegan of the Salvation Army said in a statement included in a Monday release that he hopes these alternatives make it more convenient for people to donate. “As fewer people carry cash, this is a simple and convenient way to give, especially for our younger donors who do everything from their phones these days,” Donegan explains.
According to the release, the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign is one of the oldest and largest charitable organizations in the world, and is now in it's 132nd year.
The millions of dollars raised by the campaign each year are used to "provide year-round shelter for the homeless, meals for the hungry, financial assistance to families struggling to pay their bills, after school and summer camp programs for kids, disaster relief, and many other services to America’s most vulnerable populations," the Salvation Army explains.
Individuals and teams can even set up their own virtual red kettles this year, the organization says, allowing them to spread the word on social media and easily share with family and friends.