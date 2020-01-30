JACKSON COUNTY, IL — The Jackson County State's Attorney's Office confirms no charges will be filed in the case of a dog that had to have multiple surgeries after its snout was tied shut with rubber bands.
The dog was forfeited to Carbondale Animal Control in early January. His snout had been tied so tightly that the rubber bands cut down to the bone. Animal control took him to the Southern Illinois Humane Society, but the dog's injuries were so severe that he was transferred to St. Francis Community Animal Rescue and Education in Murphysboro, Illinois.
At St. Francis CARE, the dog — who has been given the name Wyatt — received multiple surgeries to repair his snout. In a Jan. 24 Facebook post, the nonprofit animal rescue announced that the dog has a new, loving home.
In its decision not to file charges, the state's attorney's office said the "purported suspect" in the case is a 7-year-old boy who was "known to attempt to braid the hair of household dogs with rubber bands in the past." The state's attorney's office's remarks — which were shared on Facebook by St. Francis CARE and which the state's attorney's office has confirmed with Local 6 — say Wyatt's injuries were "the unfortunate result of a young child who is not capable of understanding the results of his actions."
The remarks note that the boy's parents not only voluntarily surrendered the dog when they saw that he needed veterinary treatment "which they could not afford," but also surrendered the family's two other dogs.
In its post about the decision, St. Francis CARE said "Clearly the system set up to address animal abuse & neglect did not work for Wyatt. We are heartbroken & in complete disbelief!"
