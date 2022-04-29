O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A prosecutor says he won't bring charges against two suburban St. Louis police officers who shot and killed a teenager inside a car in January.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Charles County Prosecutor Timothy Lohmar said in a letter to the O'Fallon officers' police chief that the officers believed their lives and the community’s safety were at risk when they fatally shot 17-year-old Christopher Jones.
Police say Jones and a passenger were asleep in a stolen car parked in an O'Fallon cul-de-sac when the officers approached the vehicle and ordered them to open the locked doors.
When Jones instead backed into the officers' squad car and sped off, Officers Matthew Vegovisch and Michael Manzella fired multiple shots into the car, hitting and killing Jones.
