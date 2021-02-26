MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO — Missouri's attorney general says no charges will be filed in the 2017 death of a Tennessee man who died after then-Sheriff Cory Hutcheson jammed his knee into the man's head and neck.
In May 2017, Tory Sanders died while on a mental health hold in the jail — just 10 hours after he'd turned himself in to local police.
In a Friday news release, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says investigators with his office who reviewed the case found "there is not enough evidence to prove first or second degree murder charges in this case." The release also says other charges cannot be filed because the statute of limitations has expired.
In 2017, then-Attorney General Josh Hawley said the 28-year-old Black man from Nashville found himself in the jail after he flagged down Charleston, Missouri, police officers, saying he wanted to see a counselor.
A wrongful death lawsuit says Sanders told an officer "I need to see a mental health doctor to save my life and my kids' life."
The suit, filed by lawyers representing Sanders' parents, wife and nine children, says surveillance video shows Sanders was stunned and pepper sprayed multiple times in a jail cell and a flash-bang grenade was used on him, all before a group of law enforcement officers entered the cell. The suit says when the officers rushed into the cell, Sanders was again stunned with a Taser, as well as punched and kneed as the group moved to restrain him. The suit says Sanders screamed "stop" and that they were trying to kill him.
According to the legal compliant, the group piled on top of Sanders, his body went limp, and he was handcuffed. The suit says a jail administrator was ordered to apply pressure on Sanders’ neck — even though she had no training on pressure point techniques — and she did until he passed out and blood came out of his mouth.
The suit says Hutcheson pressed his knee into Sanders' neck and head with his hand on Sanders' face. It says a Charleston police officer told Hutcheson to let the pressure off Sanders’ neck at least three times, but Hutcheson said “No, I’m good.” The complaint says Hutcheson applied pressure to Sanders’ neck for at least one to three minutes after the inmate had stopped moving, and that Sanders was not resisting when Hutcheson put pressure on his neck, nor when the jail administrator did it.
When the group of law enforcement officers eventually noticed Sanders wasn't breathing, the suit says no one gave him CPR or took any other measures to save his life.
At the time of Sanders' death, Hutcheson was not supposed to be performing law enforcement duties, because his law enforcement license had been suspended.
Last year, the Missouri NAACP and Black lawmakers asked for a new investigation into Sander's death, and the Missouri NAACP president asked Mississippi County Prosecuting Attorney Darren Cann to file murder charges against Hutcheson and other officers.
Comparisons have been drawn between Sanders' death and the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which sparked protests across the country. Video showed an officer kneeling on Floyd's neck as he pleaded that he could not breathe and ultimately stopped moving. The now former police officer, Derek Chauvin, is charged with second-degree murder in that case.
In his news release Friday, Schmitt notes that the civil suit against Hutcheson and the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office is ongoing.
"The death of Tory Sanders is tragic and heartbreaking, particularly for his family and his loved ones, and my heart goes out to them," Schmitt said in a statement. "When asked to review this case, I said that my Office would review existing and any new evidence to ensure all evidence is considered. Two of my Office’s most experienced public safety attorneys meticulously combed through investigative reports, autopsies, hours and hours of video, deposition transcripts, and other evidence to make an informed decision about charges in this case. Consistent with what the previous administration, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Department of Justice found in their reviews of this case, my Office determined that there isn’t enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt first or second degree murder in this case.”
Schmitt says his office also reviewed a 600-page investigative file from the Missouri Highway Patrol that contains investigative files from the FBI, including videos from the jail, cellphone video, recordings of interviews, photos, autopsy and toxicology reports, cellphone data extractions and other pieces of evidence.
Hutcheson resigned as Mississippi County sheriff in November of 2018, after pleading guilty to wire fraud and illegally possessing and transferring the means of people’s identities without lawful authority in a separate case.
He was required to resign because of that guilty plea, and can no longer work as a law enforcement officer. That conviction came after Hutcheson was arrested in 2017 under accusations that, while he was a deputy, he illegally pinged the cell phones of multiple highway patrol officers, a former Mississippi County sheriff and a circuit court judge.
With Friday's announcement in the Tory Sanders case, Schmitt released his office's full report on its review of the evidence. Download the document below to read that nine-page report.