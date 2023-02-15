PADUCAH — The impacts of the train derailment in Ohio are traveling down the Ohio River.
Hazardous chemicals spilled into the river have many of you concerned if their drinking water will be affected.
Paducah Water has been monitoring the situation closely.
Water from Paducah’s intake in the Ohio River is safe, and the utility company says it is taking steps to make sure it stays that way.
Calls regarding water quality have been almost nonstop at Paducah Water.
The general manager, Jason Petersen, says the concern has increased rapidly since the beginning of the week.
He is assuring customers that contaminants will not have a substantial impact.
There are no traces of hazardous chemicals, the result of Paducah Water's tests of its Ohio River intake indicate.
Petersen says Paducah Water has increased testing since the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.
“We perform up to 200 tests per day, and we have also ramped up our testing for our analytical equipment. So, our professional staff continue to be vigilant,” Petersen says.
The Ohio River here is where PW sources its water for more than 29,000 customers. Many of those customers are concerned contaminants coming down from the Ohio River. But, those contaminants are a long ways away — more than 700 miles.
“The detectable levels of that contaminant as it travels downstream is going to continue to be diluted,” Petersen says.
If a significant amount of chemicals were to make it this far downstream, Paducah Water is ready.
“Our standard treatment process will be able, it is well suited to treat the chemicals, should they occur,” Petersen say.
Petersen urges customers not to panic, and he says no extra action is needed.
“We will continue to ensure that it's safe. And there's absolutely no reason for customers to consider purchasing bottled water in response,” Petersen says.
If there are any significant changes, Paducah Water says it will notify customers immediately.
Two harmful chemicals are on Paducah Water's watch list. One chemical, butyl acrylate, used to make PVC piping, is the main concern. The other, vinyl chloride, was mostly contained at the crash site, and isn't much of a concern for down-river communities.
Paducah Water is a member of the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission.
There are daily conference calls to update providers on the locations and levels of these chemicals.