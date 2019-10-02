Watch again

MURPHYSBORO, IL — Murphysboro, Illinois, teachers will go on strike Thursday. Leaders with the school district and the teachers' union had a final meeting with a mediator Wednesday, but no deal was reached.

On Monday, the Muphysboro Education Association announced a strike would begin Oct. 3, but the union and the School District 186 Board of Education met Wednesday in hopes of reaching an agreement on teacher contracts.

In a news release, the school board says it offered a "last-ditch modification" to the way salary increases would be distributed. The board says the team of teachers from the union did not accept the offer, and instead told the board they "would not even take the board’s offer back to their union membership for a vote."

In it's own news release, the union says the salary increase it has requested is the "last major issue that needs to be resolved" in the contract negotiations.

The school board says its offer "provides an average 4% increase to the teachers’ salaries." Union spokeswoman Bridget Shanahan says that's not exactly true.

Shanahan says the 4% the school board is offering includes the scheduled pay increase that are predetermined for teachers. She says if you don't factor in those increases, the board's last offer was to raise pay 2.29% in the first year of the contract, 2.28% in the second year, and 2.24% in the third year.

The union is asking for an average 3.7% salary increase each year for three years, in addition to the scheduled pay increases.

The board says the offer it made Wednesday "would put the district into deficit spending. However, the teacher team was demanding the district 'deficit spend' more than what would be fiscally responsible."

The union says that's not the case, claiming the district has an educational fund surplus of $3.5 million and that, as a Tier 1 district, Murphysboro schools will be a priority for future state funding.

Because negotiations failed, the strike will begin as planned.

The teachers will not be paid while they're on strike. The district says school will not be in session for students on Thursday, but administrators and 12-month employees will be at work. Additionally, all extracurricular, co-curricular and school sponsored events are canceled until further notice.

The district says it will provide breakfast and lunch for the community at Murphysboro Middle School and Carruthers Elementary School, so students and adults who need a meal will still be fed. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

