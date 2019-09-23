PADUCAH - Former McCracken County High School volunteer fishing coach, John Parks, went before a judge for a suppression hearing Monday morning.
Parks is facing 19 charges of possession of child pornography and one charge of sexual abuse.
Parks' defense attorney, Emily Roark, says Parks did not receive an attorney when he requested one, and law enforcement continued with the interrogation.
Detective Captain Ryan Norman with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department testified Monday morning. He conducted the interrogation back in February. Roark says Parks asked for Mark Bryant, who is an attorney, during the interrogation.
“You didn't give him a break to see if he wanted to call an attorney,” Roark stated.
“No, ma'am,” Norman said.
“You didn't give him -- in fact, what you said to him was, 'why?' do you recall that?” Roark asked.
“Yes, ma'am.” Norman said.
“And after that, you just continued on with your interrogation. Is that correct?” Roark asked.
“Yes, ma’am.” Norman said.
Norman says he knows that Mark Bryant is an attorney, but says Parks did not specifically ask for a lawyer.
"He didn't ask for a phone or ask to call Mark Bryant." Norman said.
No decision was made Monday in court. Judge Tim Kaltenbach is reviewing statements from both sides.
A pre-trial is set for January 17.
The sexual abuse charge will be tried separately from the possession of child abuse charges. For now, the trial date is set for March 3 to the 5.
There is no set trial date for the first-degree sexual abuse charge.