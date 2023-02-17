DETROIT, MI (WDIV) — Another Norfolk Southern train has derailed. This one happened outside Detroit Thursday morning.
Public safety officials say about 30 of the rail cars overturned.
Officials say there's "no evidence of exposed hazardous materials."
One of the train cars was carrying agricultural grain.
Another rail car contained liquid chlorine, but officials say it did not overturn and was quickly removed from the scene.
No injuries were reported.
This comes just two weeks after the disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, when a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals jumped the tracks.