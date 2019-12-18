BENTON, IL -- The Benton-West City Chamber of Commerce says they will not be hosting the annual Fourth of July fireworks at Rend Lake in 2020.
In a letter, President Lauren Johnson says the event has "unfortunately become both a Financial and Physical burden on our Organization and is not an event we can continue to uphold without more help."
The letter goes on to say they had reached out for financial help and volunteers but had little success.
The Chamber says they will be more than happy to share information to any organization looking to taking over and continuing the event in 2021.
You can read the full letter below.