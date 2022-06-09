ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KSDK) — A tank exploded while workers were trying to move tar at a Hazelwood, Missouri asphalt business Thursday morning.
Photos from the Hazelwood Fire Department show a 25-foot-tall tank that appears to be collapsed.
Dark heavy smoke was pouring out of the structure.
A Hazelwood ladder truck was seen working from above to put out the fire inside the tank.
The smoke was visible from about 8 miles away in Maryland Heights.
Hazelwood Fire Deputy Chief Daniel Luley said an investigation found employees were offloading tar product for roofing materials from the tanker into a railcar. During the process, a spark ignited the product inside the tank, and a fire quickly spread.
Workers were able to disconnect the railcar from the tank and move it away to a safe distance.
As the product continued to burn inside the tank, it blew the top off of the structure. No injuries have been reported, and the fire was extinguished after about 90 minutes.