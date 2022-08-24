WILLAIMSON COUNTY, IL — Authorities in Williamson County, Illinois, are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Tuesday night. No one was injured in the incident, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office says.
The shooting happened around 10:33 p.m. Tuesday on Route 13 just west of Greenbrier Road in Williamson County, the sheriff's office says.
Investigators say a suspect in a vehicle fired at the victim's vehicle as the suspect drove past the victim, but the victim was not injured.
The sheriff's office did not provide a description of either vehicle, and a news release about the investigation says no further information about the incident will be released at this time.
Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick asks anyone with information related to the investigation to call the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-414-TIPS (8477).