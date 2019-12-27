MARION, KENTUCKY— The only no-kill animal shelter that serves Crittenden, Livingston and Lyon Counties is in need of community support to keep its doors open.
Before her passing, Mary Hall Ruddiman had written in her will that she left money to create a no-kill shelter. Her dream was realized in December 2010, when the Mary Hall Ruddiman Canine Shelter opened.
The facility is located at 24 Just-A-Mere Rd., just east of Marion, Kentucky. Currently, it is housing nearly two dozen dogs and about a dozen cats. It is one of two animal shelters in Crittenden County, the other being the county shelter at 1901 U.S. 60 East near Marion.
Because Livingston and Lyon Counties don't have their own animal shelters, the Mary Hall Ruddiman Canine Shelter takes in dogs and cats from those counties, in addition to Crittenden, said Shelter Manager Kristi Beavers.
"We get calls every day, every day, wanting to take in a puppy, a dog, seniors," said Beavers. "There are owner surrenders. We find strays, people that have passed away and don't really have anything, you know, provisions made for their animals."
In addition, Beavers said the Mary Hall Ruddiman Canine Shelter takes in animals from the county shelter if that facility is full.
To get its dogs and cats ready for adoption, the Mary Hall Ruddiman Canine Shelter makes sure the animals get dewormed, vaccinated, fixed and microchipped. But caring for the animals is expensive, especially when the shelter takes in animals with severe injuries or illnesses. Beavers recalled taking in a dog that is an amputee, as well as a cat with a tumor on its tail.
Those costs, combined with buying food, maintaining the old building, and paying the three part-time employees, have left the shelter in need of financial help. Beavers said with the amount of money they have now, they predict the shelter can only remain operational for another six to nine months.
"Just the daily upkeep, monthly upkeep. I mean, you know, it's just more than what most people can even imagine that goes into it," said Beavers.
The shelter has been doing fundraisers, but the results have been underwhelming.
"We try to do at least one a month, or at least a really big one every quarter," Beavers said. "But here lately, even our bigger ones that have raised the most money - we haven't had the attendance to things. There's just been a lack of support, financially, on things."
There are several ways to help support the Mary Hall Ruddiman Canine Shelter.
You can give money via PayPal by using the shelter's email, maryhallshelter@yahoo.com. Click here for the link.
The shelter also welcomes cash and check donations. Checks can be made out to Mary Hall Ruddiman Canine Shelter or MHRCS.
Furthermore, you can shop through AmazonSmile, which allows Amazon to donate 0.5% of the price of your eligible purchases to the organization of your choice, such as the The Mary Hall Ruddiman Canine Shelter. Click here for more details.
The shelter welcomes donations of food, litter and cleaning supplies as well.
You can also donate dog houses to the shelter. The shelter will then distribute them to families whose dogs are outside, but don't have bedding or roofs over their heads.
The shelter's address is 24 Just-A-Mere Rd., Marion, KY 42064. The shelter's number is 270-965-2006. It is open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
Visit maryhallshelter.blogspot.com or the shelter's Facebook page for more information, plus updates on when animals are available for adoption.