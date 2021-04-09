FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed a new head of the Kentucky State Police.
Beshear appointed Col. Phillip Burnett Jr. as Kentucky State Police commissioner on Friday. He was sworn in at the state Capitol by Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary C. Noble.
Burnett has been serving as interim commissioner since November. He has been a member of the Kentucky State Police force for 25 years, during which he has served in multiple capacities — including post-level uniformed and investigative operations, collision reconstruction, field training and firearms instructing. He has been a post commander, operations east troop major, administration division lieutenant colonel and executive director of the Office of Operations as Unit 1.
A news release from the governor's office notes that Burnett has received several awards over his time in KSP, including post trooper of the year, the citation for bravery, the Commissioner's Award and back-to-back Governor’s Awards for Impaired Driving Enforcement.
"I believe in Commissioner Burnett’s ability to lead KSP into the future," Beshear said in a statement regarding the appointment. "He is already working to increase recruitment and create a more diverse workforce, which is crucial to fulfilling our state’s law enforcement duties."
The news release says Burnett has expanded KSP's recruitment department, adding a female trooper and a male trooper, and hiring three troopers belonging to minority populations. Beshear's office says KSP is also working with with Dr. Aaron Thompson with the Kentucky Department of Education and Vikki Stone with the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet to improve diversity in recruitment. Beshear noted that House Bill 192, which he signed into law, includes $5.1 million toward the state's trooper salary schedule and $500,000 for recruitment efforts.
In a statement included in the news release, Burnett said he will continue to work with communities across the state to protect and serve the public.
"Every day the men and women in our agency work tirelessly to provide public safety for Kentuckians, and they deserve nothing less than my absolute best as we continue to be one of the national leaders in law enforcement," Burnett said. "As your commissioner, I am committed to protecting the integrity of all investigations, interactions with the public and our state officials as we conduct law enforcement in the right way."