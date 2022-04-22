NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is declining to provide any new information about his decision Thursday to call off the state’s first execution since the pandemic began.
However, the Republican said Friday that more information will likely be provided next week.
Thursday night, the Republican issued a statement saying there had been an “oversight in preparation for lethal injection” and granted a temporary reprieve in the planned execution of 72-year-old Oscar Smith.
An attorney for Smith, Amy Harwell, later told reporters that her office had been told the issue involved a “mishandling” of the drugs.
Harwell says Smith had been scheduled to receive a three-drug injection at a Nashville maximum security prison and was preparing for his final moments with his spiritual advisor when he received the news, according to Harwell. He had already had what was to be his last meal and was finishing communion before he was to be escorted to the death chamber.
Lee had denied Smith clemency after the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals denied Smith's motion to reopen his case and his motion to have a DNA analysis review of the case. The state Supreme Court also denied hearing his appeal. The motions were submitted after DNA from an unknown person was detected on one of the murder weapons.
