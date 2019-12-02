PADUCAH — No one was injured when a McCracken County school bus collided with a SUV Monday on Lone Oak Road, the sheriff's office says.
The bus was taking students home around 2:35 p.m. Monday when it crashed into the rear of a SUV near the intersection with North Friendship Road, a news release from the McCracken County Sheriff's Department says.
The release says the collision caused the SUV to leave the road, coming to a stop in the parking lot of the CVS Pharmacy at the intersection.
The sheriff's office says Mercy Regional EMS personnel responded to the scene, and they got confirmation from everyone on the bus and the driver of the SUV that no one required medical treatment. The release says representatives with McCracken County Schools also responded to help contact students' families and make sure they were able to get safe transportation home.