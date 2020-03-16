PADUCAH -- There are currently no plans to close the Kentucky Oaks Mall due to the coronavirus.
Joe Bell, spokesman for the mall, says they will remain open unless mandated by state or federal government to close.
He says they have increased cleaning in the mall, especially in common areas, eating areas, children's play areas, and on entry doors.
They have also asked their merchants to do the same.
As for the restaurants in the mall, many of them will not have to close because they only offer take away.
Seating in the food court will be changed so that they follow good "social distancing" protocol.
Bell says they will continue to monitor the situation with the virus and update as necessary.