Everyone would like to read more, but the common reason they don't is a lack of time. A new smartphone app called "Headway" can help.
Unless you set aside hours, days, or weeks to dive into a book, you'll never get around to it (trust me, I know). Started just 3 years ago by a company of 3 people, Headway has grown into one of the most popular reading apps around the world. In fact, it was recently featured by Apple as a "must-have."
The app — for iPhones and Android devices- — is for lifelong learners and business leaders. Basically, it's for anyone who generally hangs out in the non-fiction section of the bookstore.
You won't find every best seller with Headway. The app features books by authors you may call "mind leaders." Books about self-growth, happiness, money, leadership, business, and health are common.
When you find a title you want to read, Headway summarizes each chapter, hitting only the high points. For instance, the book "Tipping Point" by Malcolm Gladwell is 260 pages long. Headway boils it down to 11 key points, which will take about 18 minutes to read.
Think of Headway as an even briefer Cliff Notes — bite-sized summaries you can read waiting in the school carpool line.
If you don't even have 20 minutes to stop and read, Headway can even read it for you so you can listen on the way to work.
As far as apps go, Headway is on the expensive side at $60 a year for unlimited reading and listening. However, it does have a 7-day free trial. Just remember to unsubscribe before the trial ends or you'll be charged for the entire year all at once.
You can also use the app for free, getting one text or audio summary per day. This is a quick way to find new ideas and thoughts and boost your knowledge.