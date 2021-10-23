North Port, FL - No trespassing signs were placed outside the Laundrie home Saturday. The signs were placed along the home's perimeter.
This comes days after remains were found by authorities searching for Brian Laundrie. The remains were found in Florida's Carlton Reserve Wednesday and were later confirmed to be that of Laundrie. However, the investigation is still ongoing.
Police say they are still trying to determine if there is any connection between Laundrie and the death of his fiancee, Gabby Petito.
He was the only person of interest during a search for her remains which were found in a Wyoming