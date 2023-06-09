PADUCAH — Ongoing road work along Cairo Road near Paducah's Interstate 24 Exit 3 may be frustrating for daily drivers, but the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising drivers that making U-turns in the area is prohibited.
Rather than making a left turn at the I-24 Exit 3 ramp-ends at Cairo Road, drivers are required to travel through the work zone, find a safe place to turn around, and return in the opposite direction to reach their destination or make their desired turn, the KYTC says.
The cabinet says semi-trucks and passenger cars have attempted to make U-turns at the end of the work zone, causing traffic to slow or stop. This is creating traffic back-ups, especially during peak-traffic periods.
According to a Friday release, there is an enhanced police presence at either end of the zone.
TRAFFIC SHIFT
Two-way traffic was shifted to new concrete along Cairo Road near Paducah's I-24 Exit 3 interchange on June 9.
The traffic shift prepares the roadway for milling on June 12, which will remove the last section of asphalt along the old eastbound lane and shoulder area of Cairo Road. This pavement will be replaced with concrete.
PROJECT DETAILS
Work in the area began on March 6, as part of an extended project to remove about a half-mile of waffled pavement and replace it with more durable concrete — which engineers say will better withstand daily wear and tear from heavy vehicles.
Work was briefly halted and traffic returned to normal to accommodate visitors during the AQS QuiltWeek in late April, but resumed on May 1.
Crews hope to complete this project by June 30.
In the meantime, the KYTC asks drivers to maintain caution when travelling along Cairo Road, as trucks will be hauling material in and out of the work zone.