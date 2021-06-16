PADUCAH– Paducah Parks & Recreation will open the Noble Park Pool for the 2021 season on Saturday, June 19.
Noble Park Pool was closed the entirety of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pool will be following COVID-19 guidelines, such as limiting capacity to 150 people per swim session.
The pool will be open Tuesday through Sunday for two swimming sessions per day. The first, from noon to 2 p.m, and the second from 3 to 5 p.m.
Admission prices are $1 for children under 4 years old, and $3 for anyone older than four. Season passes are available for $40 each, or $100 for three passes.
Noble Park Pool will also be hosting swim lessons this summer. Children must be older than 4 years old to participate. The June sessions are full, and there is limited availability to the July sessions. You can register here.