PADUCAH — The Noble Park Pool will expand its operating hours starting Tuesday, the Paducah Parks and Recreation Department has announced.
The pool will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays from July 20 until the end of the pool's season on Aug. 8, Paducah Parks and Recreation says.
When the pool opened for the 2021 season, it was open in two sessions each day with an hour break in between from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The pool is closed on Mondays. Admission is $3 per person for adults and kids ages 4 and up, and it's $1 per person for kids younger than 4.
