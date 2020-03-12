Allen Franklin

PADUCAH -- A man wanted for being out of compliance with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry was arrested on Wednesday.

Kentucky State Police were looking for 42-year-old Allen Franklin.

Franklin gave law enforcement a Paducah address that didn't exist and has failed to verify his address since December.

Wednesday morning, a Paducah Police officer spotted Franklin on Jackson Street at 5th South Street in Paducah.

The officer radioed in Franklin's location and he was arrested a few minutes later.

Franklin was arrested on a warrant charging him with failure to comply with sex offender registration.

He was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

