MARSHALL COUNTY, KY— The proposed Second Amendment ordinance in Marshall County is receiving push back from a local non-profit organization.

Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center Executive Director Mary Foley wrote a letter to Judge Executive Kevin Neal expressing her concerns with the ordinance.

"As career advocate for men, women and children who experience domestic violence, and as an expert in the field of trauma, I feel compelled to highlight the possible consequences of this ordinance that are now of my immediate concern," Foley said.

The ordinance would make Marshall County the first "Second Amendment sanctuary county." The ordinance considers any state or federal restriction or ban on firearms null and void if it does not fall in line with the ordinance's qualifications.

Judge Executive Neal has stood by the ordinance in spite of critics.

"I'm not going to just stand by as an elected official, and I believe some of the other elected officials feel the same way, and watch us have our rights stripped from us." Judge Executive Kevin Neal said.