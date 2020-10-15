CARBONDALE, IL — A non-profit organization in Carbondale, Illinois, is offering an online presentation for community members to learn about the legal process of removing items from their Illinois criminal records.
Land of Lincoln Legal Aid says it will host the event live through the Carbondale Public Library's Facebook page, YouTube channel, and a Zoom webinar on Tuesday, Oct. 27, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Land of Lincoln Legal Aid says the virtual event is free and open to anyone, but pre-registration is required to join the event through Zoom. You can register on the Carbondale Public Library's website, by clicking here.
The non-profit organization says the expungement and sealing program is intended to help remove barriers for people who are no longer connected with the justice system. By expunging or sealing criminal records, Land of Lincoln Legal Aid says most interactions with law enforcement, including arrests and convictions, can be removed from public view. This gives ex-offenders a chance at finding better jobs and housing.
Land of Lincoln Legal Aid says during this event, Attorney Andrew Weaver will describe the process for expungement and sealing criminal records in Illinois courts, including the ways that cannabis legalization has impacted the process.
The non-profit legal aid also says there will be a chance for attendees to ask questions and apply directly to Land of Lincoln for free individual advice and help with the process.
“Land of Lincoln Legal Aid wants to help people get a fresh start and put their past behind them so they have a shot at better employment or safer housing," says Weaver. "I hope attendees at this event will get the information they need to decide whether they should apply for expungement and sealing, and then will take the step to contact us for assistance with the process.”
You can call Land of Lincoln Legal Aid at 618-457-7800 for more information.