METROPOLIS, IL — Rolling in Faith, a local nonprofit, started as a blog that quickly grew into a safe space for people living with disabilities in the southern Illinois area. Founder Hadley Stephens has spina bifida. She's taking her life experiences and applying them to the disability community for both children and adults.
"I have been in a wheelchair my whole life. I have had experiences where I have felt left out or not seen or valued," says Stephens.
She created a day camp for adults with disabilities. The faith based camp is aimed at making people feel included – something Stephens says is often overlooked for this age group.
With crafts, worship and games, the adult day camp is rooted in faith. As Stephens says, there's room for growth within the church for people with disabilities.
"We as humans need each other. I have taken my experiences and turned it into Rolling in Faith because I see the need for it," says Stephens.
She's putting her words into actions.
"I didn't want to be just another voice in the crowd. I wanted to actually make change, so that's when I started doing programming and events," says Stephens.
Stephens is identifying needs working to meet them all while filling the gap for adults with disabilities.
"People with disabilities, people with special needs, whatever term you want to use, they are people just like you and I," says Stephens.
Stephens is a full-time college student majoring in nonprofit management. She's taking her passion and turning it into a reality with her own nonprofit. Her main going is to spread awareness and show the community people with disabilities are people too.
"They have feelings. They have dreams. They have aspirations. If you could just put yourself in their shoes and the shoes of their families, everyone could make a difference for this community," says Stephens.
Stephens is also holding a Summer Skills class through the end of June. Participants are learning a variety of household chores and the importance of self-care. The class is wrapping up next week, but she's hoping to create more programs depending on the needs of the community. If you're interested in joining a class or have a program idea, you can email Stephens at rollinginfaith@gmail.com. You can also reach Stephens through her website or Facebook page.