MAYFIELD, KY — As tornado recovery continues in Mayfield, a group is looking to help our four-legged friends at the Mayfield-Graves County Humane Society.
Greater Goods Charities was at the humane society Monday working to rebuild fencing that came down during the Dec. 10 tornado and rebuilding a play area there.
Zach Baker with the organization says it's important to help humans in times of need, but also to help animals.
"So, when a storm like this comes in, there is a huge tie-in between the human need and the animal need, because really that is one in the same. Those of us that have pets know that they are part of the family," Baker said. "And when a difficult situation like this happens there is a lot of pets that get displaced. And as they get found and as they get brought in, they need a safe space to live while their families are looking for them. And we are happy to help provide that."
Baker said the organization was able to help with the humane society rebuilding project through the IDEX Foundation.