Heartland Forward, a nonprofit that aims to improve economic performance in the United States heartland, have announced a campaign to help families access the Federal Broadband Assistance Program.
The FCC's Emergency Broadband Benefit program provides a $50 monthly discount to low-income families struggling to pay for internet service. The program also offers a $100 discount towards the purchase of a laptop, computer or tablet from a participating provider.
Heartland Forward have launched campaigns in Tennessee and Illinois to increase public awareness of this federal program.
According to Heartland Forward, 1.2 million Tennesseans currently don't have internet access, and for 650,000 Illinois families cost is a key deterrent to accessing the internet.
“While the federal government is making a major investment to close the internet affordability gap in the wake of the pandemic, it will take a robust and coordinated effort to reach eligible families, so they know about this opportunity to get connected,” said Angie Cooper, chief program officer for Heartland Forward. “The State of Illinois has made closing the digital divide a priority, and we are eager to contribute to those efforts to bring equitable access to internet service in the state. We’re hopeful for the success of the Emergency Broadband Benefit here in the near-term and help make the case for a long-term affordability solution in our country.”
A household is eligible for the program if one member of the household meets at least one of the following criteria:
- has an income that is at or below 135 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid or the FCC’s Lifeline program;
- approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch or breakfast program;
- received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;
- experienced a substantial loss of income through job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020; or
- meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.
Those eligible can sign up one of two ways. If you currently do not have internet access you can register through a participating broadband provider. If you do have internet access apply here.
The $3.2 billion program will conclude when funds run out, or six months after the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says the pandemic is over.