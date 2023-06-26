FULTON, KY — They say there's no place like home, but not everyone can afford to buy one.
On Monday, a big step was taken for a local woman and the twin cities of Fulton, Kentucky, and South Fulton, Tennessee. In 15 years, only one new home had been built in that area — until Monday. Leaders and stakeholders gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony on a new home that will provide affordable housing for a local woman.
The nonprofit organization Community Ventures is spearheading the effort, and it's bigger than just one house. Right now, the property where ground was broken Monday is an empty lot, but it will soon be much more.
There are two factors at play to make the housing affordable. The lot was purchased at an affordable price, and Fulton County inmates will build the home.
"This is Ruby Burton's house. It's going to be right here on this lot," Fulton County Judge Executive Jim Martin said.
Burton has lived in Fulton, Kentucky, her whole life, but she's never been a homeowner.
"Good things come for those who wait, so we got there today," Burton said.
Burton submitted an application with Community Ventures, took a homeowner course, and the nonprofit is now walking with her through the financing process. Community Ventures is also lending her the money.
Brenda Weaver, Community Ventures' president of housing and lending, explained the nonprofit's work.
"We are here literally from the time we break ground, though the construction, all the way through to getting her in a home, then providing a mortgage for her," said Weaver.
The project is in partnership with the cities of Fulton and South Fulton and the Fulton County Detention Center. The inmates will build the homes.
For Burton, her mortgage will be affordable.
Weaver said Burton's home is only the beginning of the nonprofit's footprint in this community.
"There's a lot of different things we want to do that the city is asking us to be involved in, so it's a groundbreaking of sort of the formal start of our partnership and the many things we look to do in the future," said Weaver.
Burton designed her home, and she says it will have a place for her family to come have Sunday night dinner and more.
It's a dream becoming a reality. What will she do when it's time to move in? "I don't know. Probably cry," she says. "I'll be so overwhelmed and excited. It's finally here."
Construction begins Tuesday.
Folks with Community Ventures say they hope Burton will be in her home in about 100 days.
