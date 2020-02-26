PADUCAH — A Colorado nonprofit that helps veterans and people living with post traumatic stress disorder was scammed out of thousands of dollars by a business claiming to be in Paducah.
Kim Warfield owns Wardog Ranch ROC in Colorado.
She said she bought a horse trailer from "Blue Station Premier Trailer Dealership," to transport her horses.
McCracken County Sheriff's Office Deputy Lindsey Miller said there were red flags on the website.
Now, the woman who was scammed is worried and out $3,000.
"It's hard to have faith in humanity when someone is so willing to take from you, " said Warfield.
Her organization provides horse therapy lessons to people in dire need of the services.
She bought a $3,000 horse trailer in January from the website using donated money.
"Everything we do for our nonprofit, 90% of it comes from out of pocket," said Warfield. "So, to have that little bit that we were gifted just taken, is really disappointing."
Every conversation and business transaction was made by email. She even signed a contract.
Warfield received a damage report email in early February that said in part: "Your shipment has been damaged in transit."
"They're still not answering me. I did go to the bank to see about recalling the wire, however at this point that's pretty close to useless," said Warfield.
The website had the central location listed as 2575 Meyers St.
Miller showed Local 6 the only place where the horse trailer business could have been. When you type the number in Google Maps, it takes you somewhere else. Miller said the address is not legitimate.
"The address doesn't actually exist, but this is where it would be," said Miller.
The road deputy said Paducah is not a place for scam artists, and these crimes will be dealt with.
"It's disheartening. [Scam artists] thinking they can just take our little town, and take it for granted," Miller said.
Warfield said taking care of horses is not cheap and hopes to get her money back.
"Best case scenario, I get some money back. Best case scenario, and I can try to find a trailer," said Warfield. "But if that doesn't happen, OK, at least maybe it means that no one else can get scammed by them."
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is working to get the website taken down.
Local 6 emailed the general and financial department listed on the website.
Our first email was rejected. Since then we have not received a reply.
We reached out to the Better Business Bureau, using its website scanner, we did not find anything.
The sheriff's office said they have not received any other reports.
Miller said some indicators of fraud are websites without phone numbers, businesses not registered with the Better Business Bureau, and businesses without reviews for their services.