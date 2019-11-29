MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Christmas in the Park Light Show began in Marshall County Friday, with a new approach on how it raises money for nonprofits.
The event at Mike Miller Park, north of Draffenville, will run every night from dusk to 10 p.m. through Dec. 31. It features hundreds of light displays depicting Santa, snowmen and other holiday themes, as well as popular TV and Disney characters. Admission is free, but donations for nonprofits are welcomed.
In previous years, Marshall County Caring Needline — a nonprofit that provides food, utility and housing assistance to about 500 county families a month — was the sole beneficiary of the donations collected at the event.
But during this year's event, nine nonprofits will be collecting donations at the event. Volunteers with Needline will work the first four nights. Then, another nonprofit will work three to four nights, and so on.
The other nonprofits taking part are the Marshall County Rotary Club, Marcella's Kitchen, Marshall County Exceptional Center, Marshall County Special Olympics, Marshall County Rescue Squad, Veterans Support Group, Ramp Ministry, and H.O.P.E. Clinic.
Marshall County Parks Director Britney Heath said people can donate cash or contribute via credit card (there's a card reader on site). They can also drop off nonperishable food items.
"But the great thing about the way we done this, this year is that it doesn't matter when you come out and give. All of that money is going to be pulled together. And then, it will be equally divided between all of the nonprofits that worked this at the end," said Heath.
With the new arrangement, Needline is concerned it will not be getting as many donations as before. In anticipation of that, the nonprofit has already cut its hours.
"As opposed to serving individuals in five days a week, we're now serving them in three days a week," said Needline Executive Director Becky Cornwell. "And it has been a huge event for us, because we have been serving as many as 50 households in a day."
But Heath said the county is working to get more people to donate at Christmas at the Park.
"We are doing a lot of marketing and things like that around this event," said Heath. "So, we're hoping that that will also help draw in more donors and help people have more awareness about the awesome services that Needline and the other nonprofits offer to this county."
To get on better financial footing, Needline has been holding various other fundraisers. On Dec. 6, Needline will participate in Holiday Lighting in Memorial Park at Calvert City from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will feature a tree-lighting, ice skating, live music and more. It will cost $3 per person to ice skate, and the proceeds will be donated to Needline. In addition, Needline will provide photo opportunities with Frozen characters Elsa, Anna and Olaf, as well as Mickey and Minnie.
In addition, Needline is working on a fundraiser to sell bowls to raise money. That event is expected to take place early next year, possibly in February, Cornwell said. Various restaurant representatives will also be at that event to pass samples.
Furthermore, anyone wishing to donate to Needline can mail a check to PO Box 36, Benton, Kentucky. Make the check out to Marshall County Needline.
"Hope and pray that the community will step up and help us to make sure we're here to serve these folks," said Cornwell.
In addition to the hundreds of light displays at Christmas in the Park, the event also features the following interactive activities:
— A Santa's mailbox at Veteran's Plaza to allow kids to mail letters to Santa.
— Spot the Grinch: If you see the Grinch around Mike Miller Park, take a photo and post it on social media using #TheGrinchatMikeMiller to be eligible for weekly prizes.
— Meet Santa on Saturday nights from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Shop-O-Rama Pavilion. Santa will also be available on some Friday nights. The Mike Miller Park Facebook page will post his exact times.