MAYFIELD, KY - More than 300 people are estimated to be displaced in Graves County because of the December 10th 2021 tornado.
That's an estimate from the Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group. They're currently renovating homes for their program, "A New Lease on Life."
It's a continuation of "Home for the Holidays," where they planned to renovate 25 homes for 25 families by Christmas.
However, they still haven't finished homes like this one because of a lack of volunteers and they need to get this done.
A long awaited transformation waits for a family in Mayfield displaced by the December 10th tornado.
"A New Lease on Life" renovates homes for tornado survivors and it's pointing to a bigger problem: providing affordable housing for people hit by the storm with no permanent place to go."
"Housing market overall has been very tough," said Ryan Drane, the executive director of the Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group. "There's been a shortage for years and the tornado just exacerbated that problem especially here in Mayfield."
The program will allow people to rent and eventually become homeowners.
Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan says housing needs to be made accessible.
"I hope that whoever comes here to build this housing that they keep in mind the income of the families the homes are being built for, "said O'Nan.
Right now, the issue is finding extra volunteers to help out with the cause because the priority is giving people a place to plant their roots.
"A lot of the survivors like we said are still living in temporary housing," said Drane. "Though it's better conditions than what they were in immediately following the tornado, it's just not home. And that's what we want to do. We want to provide them with a home."
Drane said a concern for the program was having enough vacant houses to renovate.
However, the 2020 Census says there were 531 vacant housing units in Mayfield.
Drane says that statistic shows there is enough inventory to renovate to benefit people impacted by the December 10th storm.
Click here to volunteer for the program.