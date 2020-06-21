Bubba Wallace.jpg

This 2017 photo shows NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — NASCAR says a noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace on Sunday at the NASCAR race in Talladega, Alabama.

Wallace is the only full-time Black driver in NASCAR's elite Cup Series. Two weeks ago, he successfully pushed for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its tracks and properties.

NASCAR said it has launched an immediate investigation into the noose. The series says it was “outraged,” and said there is no place for racism in NASCAR.

bubba wallace black lives matter.jpg

Bubba Wallace, driver of the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet, wears an "I Can't Breath - Black Lives Matter" T-shirt under his fire suit in solidarity with protesters around the world taking to the streets after the death of George Floyd on May 25. Wallace stands next to his car painted with "Compassion, Love, Understanding" prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway on June 10. 

Wallace says he was saddened but undeterred.

Also on Sunday, vehicles were seen outside Talladega Superspeedway waving Confederate flags, and a plane flew over the track pulling a banner that depicted a Confederate flag, followed by the words "Defund NASCAR," ESPN reports

The series races at Talladega on Monday after a one-day rain delay.

