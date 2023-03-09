CALHOUN COUNTY, AL (NBC News) — A Norfolk Southern train derailed Thursday morning in Calhoun County, Alabama, hours before company CEO Alan Shaw faced lawmakers to answer questions about a derailment on Feb. 3 that led to a toxic chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio.
The Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency said the train derailed around 6:45 a.m. local time in the quad-cities area of White Plains.
There were no reports of injuries and no reports of a hazardous leak after approximately 30 cars derailed, an agency spokesperson said.
It's not clear what caused the derailment.
Norfolk Southern said the train left from Atlanta and was headed to Meridian, Mississippi.
A company's spokesperson said it is working closely with local officials.
This is the third derailment of the company's trains since last month. Over the weekend, 28 cars derailed in Springfield, Ohio.
During last month's catastrophe in East Palestine, Ohio, a 9,300-foot train carrying dangerous chemicals derailed.
A report by the board said that a defect detector built into the railway transmitted an alarm message to the train's crew after it recorded that the temperature of a wheel bearing on the 23rd car was 253 degrees hotter than the air temperature.
Anything over 170 degrees requires the engineer to stop the train, according to the railroad company's policies.
The engineer hit the brakes, but before the train came to a halt, the 23rd car derailed, taking other cars with it, and an automatic emergency brake kicked in.