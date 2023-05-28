(WRAL / Humacyte) — A Durham, North Carolina, company is involved in the war in Ukraine in an unexpected way.
They're providing Ukrainian hospitals with blood vessels — grown in their lab — to treat trauma patients.
Sarah Krueger says the company hopes they'll soon be available in hospitals around the world.
Laura Niklason, CEO of Humacyte, says the Humacyte tissue engineering platform is "revolutionary."
"Our starting material at humacyte are human cells...they're not plastic, they're not synthetic, they're not animal tissues. these are human proteins and human tissues."
The whole process takes about three months.
"After the Russians invaded in Ukraine last year, humacyte began getting requests from surgeons in Ukraine asking if they could have access to the HAV to treat their wounded warfighters," Niklason said.
Typically, doctors have to take veins from elsewhere in your body — which is not easy.
Niklason started this company 18 years ago with three employees and is now up to 170.
According to Niklason, at least 19 of their blood vessels have been used to treat patients in Ukraine.
Niklason hopes their product will be available in hospitals everywhere one day.
"If a surgeon has something they can pull off the shelf and use as a new human tissue to repair a blood vessel, that could be a game changer," she said.