PADUCAH — A North Carolina man was arrested after a police chase early Friday morning that began in Massac County, Illinois and ended in Paducah.
Police say 43-year-old Thomas J. Prevatte entered McCracken County, Kentucky, around 4 a.m. after fleeing authorities in Massac County, Illinois, in a bucket truck. Paducah Police Stg. Cody Santel says Prevatte hit a Massac County Sheriff's Office cruiser before crossing the state line.
Authorities in Massac County alerted Paducah police about the chase as the truck was entering McCracken County.
Police say the truck ran out of gas near the 5 mile marker of Interstate 24, coming to a stop against a guardrail.
Investigators claim Prevatte would not leave the truck for 20 minutes before finally surrendering. Later, he allegedly told officers he'd swallowed methamphetamine and fentanyl while he was in the truck, to prevent the officers from finding it.
Police say Prevatte was taken to a hospital and then jailed in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Prevatte is charged with driving under the influence, driving with a suspended driver's license, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is also charged with failure to appear in Madison County.
Police say more charges will likely be filed.