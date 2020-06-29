CARBONDALE, IL — The City of Carbondale Police Department says officers helped around 30 demonstrators marching through the city as a part of a planned protest on Sunday.
Around 7:30 p.m., officers say a witness in the area of the protest reported to an assisting officer that one of the demonstrators had spray painted a private property retaining wall in the 500 block of South University Avenue. The witness provided a video of the vandalism.
Officers say following the protests, around 8:30 p.m., officers located the vandalism suspect, 20-year-old Thomas Bruefach of North Carolina, in the 400 block of South Washington Street.
Officers say Bruefach resisted arrest and three people who were a part of a larger group approached the officers during the arrest.
Police say one officer pepper sprayed in the direction of the three people when they refused to back up after being asked by the officer. One of the members of the larger group then struck a police vehicle, which had a person who had been arrested inside, with a flag pole.
Officers say they took Bruefach to the Carbondale Police Department and issued him notices to appear in court for Carbondale City Ordinance violations of Criminal Damage to Property and Resisting a Peace Officer.
Bruefach was released with pending court dates.
Officers say there were no injuries reported and the police vehicle that was struck was not damaged.
They say additional graffiti was reported after this incident but it is unknown at this time if the graffiti was from any of the demonstrators who were at the protest. Officers say this is still actively being investigated.
Anyone with information about the incident should call the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.
You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the “Crime Stoppers” tab located on the main page the City of Carbondale website.